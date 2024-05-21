Ericsson to Invest $50M More in Texas-Based 5G Smart Factory; Yossi Cohen Quoted

Ericsson will invest an additional $50 million in its smart factory in Lewisville, Texas, to expand production and meet the increasing demand for U.S.-built 5G products.

The company said the USA 5G Smart Factory has more than 500 employees and the expansion of the 300,000-square-foot facility will advance the delivery of new and existing radios and basebands to major U.S. customers.

“With this expansion, we can accelerate the production of Ericsson’s advanced Massive MIMO radios and our latest RAN Compute platform, all proudly made in the USA, addressing the evolving demands of our US customers and reinforcing our commitment to technological leadership,” said Yossi Cohen, president and head of Ericsson North America.

The company made an initial investment of $100 million in the Texas-based smart factory, which opened in 2020.

The latest investment came two months after the company launched a new entity – Ericsson Federal Technologies Group – focused on helping U.S. defense and federal government agencies accelerate 5G-driven digital modernization efforts to improve U.S. national and economic security.

Find out the latest developments and trends in the field at the Potomac Officers Club’s 5G Forum on May 22. Register here to attend this important event.