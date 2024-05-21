Anduril Debuts Latest Autonomous Surveillance Tower System

Anduril Industries has unveiled an 80-foot surveillance tower developed for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to autonomously detect intrusions at extended ranges.

The company said Monday the Extended Range Sentry Tower , which features a sensor head capable of classifying and tracking objects up to seven and a half miles away and autonomously detecting objects beyond five miles, was designed to reduce the manual workload for CBP agents.

XRST is the latest addition to Anduril’s Sentry family of autonomous systems. It integrates with the existing Sentry tower networks and Anduril’s Lattice software to enhance counter-intrusion capabilities.

Lattice works by combining real-time data from Sentry towers and third-party sources to provide comprehensive actionable intelligence for operators.