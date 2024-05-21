in News, Technology

Anduril Debuts Latest Autonomous Surveillance Tower System

Image/Anduril
Anduril Debuts Latest Autonomous Surveillance Tower System - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Anduril Industries has unveiled an 80-foot surveillance tower developed for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to autonomously detect intrusions at extended ranges.

The company said Monday the Extended Range Sentry Tower, which features a sensor head capable of classifying and tracking objects up to seven and a half miles away and autonomously detecting objects beyond five miles, was designed to reduce the manual workload for CBP agents.

XRST is the latest addition to Anduril’s Sentry family of autonomous systems. It integrates with the existing Sentry tower networks and Anduril’s Lattice software to enhance counter-intrusion capabilities.

Lattice works by combining real-time data from Sentry towers and third-party sources to provide comprehensive actionable intelligence for operators.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Textron Systems and Kodiak Robotics Partner to Develop Autonomous Military Vehicle - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Textron Systems and Kodiak Robotics Partner to Develop Autonomous Military Vehicle
Aeyon Wins Navy BUMED Budget Operations Support Services Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Aeyon Wins Navy BUMED Budget Operations Support Services Contract