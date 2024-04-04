VivSoft to Extend Work on Air Force Platform One Under New Contract; Tapasvi Kaza Quoted

VivSoft Technologies has received a contract from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Cryptologic and Cyber System Division to extend its work on Platform One, or P1.

Issued through the Small Business Innovation Research program, this award is VivSoft’s second contract under the P1 initiative and aims to solve enterprise-wide digital identity challenges, the Fairfax, Virginia-based organization told ExecutiveBiz on Thursday.

“Supporting P1 through the SBIR program was one of VivSoft’s first successful efforts in federal contracting,” noted Tapasvi Kaza , the company’s chief technology officer.

“We’re delighted to have played a key role in advancing the program and are privileged to continue being an integral part of the many spot-on innovations P1 is delivering for DoD application owners and communities of interest,” he said.

P1 is a cloud platform that provides DevSecOps services at an enterprise level to speed up the USAF’s software development and digital transformation efforts.

VivSoft will utilize its software offerings and AI factory accelerator ENBUILD – a technology that was created in collaboration with P1 through earlier awards – under the new User, Groups and License Inventory contract to support a centralized authorization and authentication platform capability that enables P1 to serve multiple enterprise customers with streamlined processes, cost savings and accelerated onboarding.

The company has been a part of the program since it was launched in 2019 and played a key role in introducing “easy button” infrastructure- and configuration-as-code capabilities for a widely-used DOD software factory. These capabilities shortened the time frame for deploying secure and compliant environments on P1, reducing it from weeks to hours.