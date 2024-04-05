CAE Continues Key Business Unit Transformation With Appointment of Jason Goodfriend as Interim Group President

CAE has selected Jason Goodfriend to assume the role of interim group president of its Defense & Security business unit.

He will succeed Daniel Gelston , who will stay with the company through May 2024 to support the transition , CAE announced from its Montreal, Quebec headquarters on Thursday.

Based in Chantilly, Virginia, Goodfriend joined CAE in January 2023 as chief operating officer of CAE’s Defense & Security arm. His contributions to the company include managing strategic, operational and tactical initiatives to ensure the effective and efficient delivery of operations.

Goodfriend holds more than two decades of experience across the public and private sectors. He began his career in the U.S. Army and later held executive roles at Akima, Illuminate Mission Solutions and BAE Systems in which he focused on profit and loss execution.

CAE is now seeking a permanent group president for the Defense & Security unit.

Goodfriend’s appointment follows another major leadership change within the business segment: the appointment of Srini Dixit as chief financial officer late last month. Dixit was selected for his experience in structural engineering, international business management, large business unit supervision and finance team management.

Prior to joining CAE, Dixit held executive positions at Raytheon, a subsidiary of RTX, and Lockheed Martin.