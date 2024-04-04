in News

OROS Labs Raises Expansion Capital in Series B Funding Round

Investment round

OROS Labs, the creator of Solarcore insulation, has announced raising $22 million at the close of its Series B funding round, which was led by Airbus Ventures.

The thermal product developer said Wednesday that the fresh funds will support its expansion in consumer, commercial and government industries.

Michael Markesbery, co-founder and CEO at OROS Labs, said, “This investment opens doors for us to pursue strategic partnerships, bolster our manufacturing capabilities, scale our product offerings, and advance our research and development efforts to continue introducing groundbreaking materials to the market.”

Solarcore’s market expansion through key strategic partnerships with the Department of Defense and consumer footwear brands like Merrell and L.L. Bean is ongoing. One collaboration with DOD is the U.S. Army’s adoption of Solarcore to transform its cold-weather tactical shelters, enhance heat retention, reduce weight, and improve efficiencies in transportation and setup.

Written by Aidan Daly

