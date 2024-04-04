Army, DIU Tap 8 Vendors for Ground Vehicle Autonomous Pathways Project

The U.S. Army and the Defense Innovation Unit have selected eight companies to prototype autonomous software and processes to advance the use of uncrewed vehicles in challenging military operations as part of the Ground Vehicle Autonomous Pathways project.

DIU said Wednesday the GVAP project seeks to provide a technical pipeline to support rapid modeling, development, testing and fielding of autonomous features.

Under the project’s two solicitations, DIU received 110 responses and downselected the companies, grouping them into three areas: autonomous navigation, machine learning and autonomy and software system integration.

Forterra, Kodiak Robotics, Neya Systems and Overland AI are the awardees for the autonomous navigation aspect, while Applied Intuition and Scale AI will work under the machine learning and autonomy area.

Anduril Industries and Palantir Technologies have been selected for the software system integration aspect.

According to DIU, the awardees will develop software that can run in various autonomous modes and integrate payloads in support of the Army’s Robotic Combat Vehicle program.

“We are excited to work with these best-in-class autonomy providers, software experts, and systems integrators as we drive towards merging software capabilities developed through the RCV Software Acquisition Pathway (SWP) into the RCV Full System Prototype (FSP),” said Steve Herrick, RCV product manager.