Latest DevMAC RFI Seeks to Establish Parameters for Evaluation of Potential Vendors

The Defense Health Agency is seeking additional information from industry concerning the Development Multiple Award Contract Reboot.

A component of the Defense Healthcare Management System Program Executive Office 3.0 digital transformation strategy, the DevMAC Reboot seeks to establish “teams of effective builders composing a world-class technology organization, well suited to adapt and evolve with the rapidly changing and on-demand environment around the Defense and Health ecosystem,” according to a special notice on SAM.gov updated Monday.

Prior requests for information sought industry input that would inform the MAC indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that may result from the requirement. The requests also sought information that would support for two initial task orders under the MAC IDIQ.

The first task order seeks software support services for the Traumatic Brain Injury Portal and the Clinical Assessments Management Portal. The second task order seeks software support for the Patient Reported Outcomes Clinical Record utility.

The latest RFI seeks feedback on how the government might evaluate the effectiveness of a vendor’s communication capabilities and the quality of the user experience offered by that vendor’s products.

Interested parties have until Jan. 5, 2024, to respond to the latest RFI.