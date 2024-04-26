in M&A Activity, News

SES Begins O3b mPOWER Satellite Connectivity Services Deployment

SES has reached the operational phase for the O3b mPOWER satellite communications system and started providing connectivity services for government and commercial clients worldwide.

There are now six O3b mPOWER satellites operating in medium Earth orbit and the Luxembourg-based company said Wednesday it plans to launch two more spacecraft in late 2024 as part of the software-enabled satellite system.

SES plans to field a total of 13 satellites for the O3b mPOWER constellation.

“Over the last few years, our SES team, along with our technology partners across space and ground segments, have worked tirelessly to bring our O3b mPOWER system online. I’m proud to say that all the core infrastructure is deployed, tested and ready on a global basis,” said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES.

“Over the coming weeks we will work with our mobility, government, enterprise and cloud customers on O3b mPOWER onboarding plans,” Al-Saleh added.

Written by Christine Thropp

