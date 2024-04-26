in News

Oracle Offers NVIDIA AI Enterprise to US Government Cloud Customers

Photo by Golden Dayz/Shutterstock
Oracle Offers NVIDIA AI Enterprise to US Government Cloud Customers - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Oracle is now offering NVIDIA‘s end-to-end, cloud-based artificial intelligence software platform to government customers looking to build and deploy secure deep learning workloads.

The NVIDIA AI Enterprise is now offered on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Supercluster in the Oracle US Government Cloud to help agencies develop and train next-generation AI models designed to address complex workloads, Oracle said Thursday.

Government customers can access generative AI models running on the NVIDIA A100 and NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and cloud hardware and networking to support large language model training.

The NVIDIA AI Enterprise on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Supercluster also offers development tools, frameworks and pre-trained models for AI practitioners and provides support for zero trust security model implementation.

“With NVIDIA AI Enterprise software on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, developers can use a full-stack accelerated computing platform to develop proprietary, secure AI applications that help improve operations and the lives of citizens they serve,” said Ian Buck, vice president of Hyperscale and HPC computing at NVIDIA.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

SES Begins O3b mPOWER Satellite Connectivity Services Deployment - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SES Begins O3b mPOWER Satellite Connectivity Services Deployment
Carahsoft to Distribute Quantum’s Data Management Products to Public Sector - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft to Distribute Quantum’s Data Management Products to Public Sector