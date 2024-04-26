Oracle Offers NVIDIA AI Enterprise to US Government Cloud Customers

Oracle is now offering NVIDIA‘s end-to-end, cloud-based artificial intelligence software platform to government customers looking to build and deploy secure deep learning workloads.

The NVIDIA AI Enterprise is now offered on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Supercluster in the Oracle US Government Cloud to help agencies develop and train next-generation AI models designed to address complex workloads, Oracle said Thursday.

Government customers can access generative AI models running on the NVIDIA A100 and NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and cloud hardware and networking to support large language model training.

The NVIDIA AI Enterprise on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Supercluster also offers development tools, frameworks and pre-trained models for AI practitioners and provides support for zero trust security model implementation.

“With NVIDIA AI Enterprise software on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, developers can use a full-stack accelerated computing platform to develop proprietary, secure AI applications that help improve operations and the lives of citizens they serve,” said Ian Buck, vice president of Hyperscale and HPC computing at NVIDIA.