In-Q-Tel Invests in Digital Asset Compliance Tech Provider TaxBit; Lindsey Argalas Quoted

TaxBit has secured a strategic investment from In-Q-Tel, a not-for-profit venture capital firm, to help advance the development and deployment of its digital asset compliance technologies and accounting tools to government agencies and commercial clients.

TaxBit CEO Lindsey Argalas said in a statement published Thursday the IQT investment seeks to recognize the technology the company has developed for the digital asset industry.

“Everything we do aims to secure regulatory trust while enabling compliant digital asset innovation for the global economy,” Argalas added.

The investment comes amid the rising demand for digital asset tech platforms that offer use cases for audit, tax filing, asset seizure and financial reporting and key features such as Federal Accounting Standards Board reporting and International Financial Reporting Standards support.