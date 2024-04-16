L3Harris Books $256M Army Contract for Continuous Production of Night Vision Goggles

L3Harris Technologies will continue supplying Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular units to the U.S. Army under a $256 million contract.

The company said Monday the award signifies the commencement of full-scale production for the ENVG-B program.

In November 2022, L3Harris marked a delivery milestone by supplying 10,000 ENVG-B units to the service branch. The company has so far delivered more than 13,000 goggles to the Army.

The combat eye protection enhances situational awareness in low-light environments and at night with its advanced fusion technology and augmented reality features.