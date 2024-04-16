Google Cloud to Train Treasury Workforce on Generative AI, Cybersecurity & Data Analytics

Google Cloud will offer its new courses and certifications in generative artificial intelligence, data analytics and cybersecurity to the Department of the Treasury’s current and future workforce.

Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, said in a blog post published Tuesday that the company’s partnership with the Treasury is part of the latter’s efforts to drive a skills-based approach to talent acquisition and expand the federal government’s access to a broader technology talent pool.

“We are partnering with Google to provide the new Cloud Certificates training for our current and future employees to accelerate their careers in cybersecurity and data analytics,” said Todd Conklin, chief AI officer and deputy assistant secretary for cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection at the Treasury.

According to Dahut, the new Google Cloud Certificates and courses are available on YouTube and Google Cloud Skills Boost and offer a no-cost learning path for individuals looking to pursue digital careers in the public sector.

Google’s new courses aim to help learners unlock generative AI’s transformative capabilities; learn to protect sensitive data, identify threats and build up the digital defenses of critical public systems; and use tools and techniques to derive actionable insights from massive datasets.