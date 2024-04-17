in Executive Moves, News

J&J Worldwide Services Promotes Mike Harper to Pricing & Estimating VP

Mike Harper
J&J Worldwide Services Promotes Mike Harper to Pricing & Estimating VP
Mike Harper, VP, Pricing & Estimating, J&J Worldwide Services

Mike Harper, a government contracts pricing professional, has taken on the role of vice president of pricing and estimating at J&J Worldwide Services, a provider of preventative maintenance support services to U.S. federal government and civilian agency customers.

He announced his promotion in a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

Prior to assuming the VP position, Harper was executive director of pricing and estimating at J&J Worldwide Services, which was acquired by Dallas-based CBRE Group in February.

Before J&J, he served as a senior pricing principal at Jacobs, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His industry career included time holding leadership positions in pricing at KeyW, Sotera Defense Solutions, Grant Thornton, Unisys, AT&T and Honeywell.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

AT&TCBRE Groupcontract pricingexecutive moveGovcongrant thorntonHoneywellJ&J Worldwide ServicesjacobsKEYWMike HarperSotera Defense SolutionsUnisys

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Yates Construction Books $148M Navy Engine Assembly Facility Construction Contract
Yates Construction Books $148M Navy Engine Assembly Facility Construction Contract
Cyber Threat Intel Provider Cloudburst Technologies Receives Investment From In-Q-Tel
Cyber Threat Intel Provider Cloudburst Technologies Receives Investment From In-Q-Tel