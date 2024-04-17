J&J Worldwide Services Promotes Mike Harper to Pricing & Estimating VP

Mike Harper, a government contracts pricing professional, has taken on the role of vice president of pricing and estimating at J&J Worldwide Services, a provider of preventative maintenance support services to U.S. federal government and civilian agency customers.

He announced his promotion in a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

Prior to assuming the VP position, Harper was executive director of pricing and estimating at J&J Worldwide Services, which was acquired by Dallas-based CBRE Group in February.

Before J&J, he served as a senior pricing principal at Jacobs, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His industry career included time holding leadership positions in pricing at KeyW, Sotera Defense Solutions, Grant Thornton, Unisys, AT&T and Honeywell.