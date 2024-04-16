AeroVironment Enters Into Partnership With Parry Labs for Army Uncrewed Recon Aircraft System Program

Parry Labs will work to deliver software and mission system hardware for the P550 uncrewed aircraft system under a teaming agreement with AeroVironment.

AV said Monday that the P550, which is being developed for the U.S. Army Long Range Reconnaissance program, was designed with a Modular Open Systems Approach, in which Parry Labs is a leader.

Cris Sapera, vice president of engineering at AeroVironment, said, “Our customers rely on AV’s market-leading UAS to perform critical missions in challenging and hostile environments, while offering a verified and validated MOSA architecture from both software and hardware standpoints in order to eliminate vendor lock.”

For his part, Dave Walsh, chief technology officer at Parry Labs, said, “Using an open systems approach on P550 provides the U.S. Army’s Uncrewed Aircraft Systems and Aviation offices reusable and portable infrastructure and capabilities, giving them the opportunity for fast and secure upgrades across programs and platforms.”