Yates Construction Books $148M Navy Engine Assembly Facility Construction Contract

Yates Construction has secured a potential $148.4 million contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast to build an engine assembly facility in Texas that will house rotary wing component rebuild and maintenance activities, DVIDS reported Tuesday.

The contract covers design, bid and construction services for the Powertrain Engines Assembly Facility at Corpus Christi Army Depot located at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas.

“The facility will continue to enhance our production and manufacturing capacity as CCAD delivers on its commitment to optimize Army aviation support, joint warfighter readiness and capabilities at the point of need,” said Col. Kyle Hogan, commanding officer of Corpus Christi Army Depot.

In a separate announcement, the Department of Defense said that the contract has a base period valued at $103.3 million with two option years.

Work will occur in Nueces County, Texas, through October 2026.

NAVFAC Southeast received one offer for the firm-fixed-price contract via a competitive acquisition.