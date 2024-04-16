Alexandra Guenther Named Chief Information Officer of Leidos

Alexandra Guenther , formerly program vice president for the civil operation of the Antarctic support contract at Leidos , has been appointed as the company’s chief information officer .

Carly Kimball , executive VP and chief performance officer at Leidos, announced the appointment on LinkedIn Sunday, commenting that Guenther’s technical expertise and program management skills make her ideal for the role.

The CIO has been with Leidos for 11 years, initially serving as global operations VP. She was then promoted to director / senior manager of cyber programs and portfolio and later to chief technology officer.

Prior to Leidos, she spent 13 years at Lockheed Martin , where she advanced from individual contributor roles to management and VP-level positions.

She also worked as an information services department co-operative at PPL Corp. earlier in her career.