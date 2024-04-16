Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Pragyansmita Nayak: Data Fabrics Could Help Agencies Navigate Data Deluge

Pragyansmita Nayak, chief data scientist at Hitachi Vantara Federal, said federal agencies should adopt data fabrics to derive actionable insights from large volumes of data to drive mission outcomes and improve citizen services.

“Data fabric architectures integrate disparate data sources into a unified, scalable, and well-governed infrastructure to fuel mission outcomes in an accessible way,” Nayak wrote in an opinion piece published Monday in Federal Times.

“With the ability to weave data from on-premises, cloud, and edge domains, data fabrics forge a single source of trusted organizational data, abstracting away the underlying data storage technology from typical extract, transform, and load data collection processes,” she added.

According to Nayak, implementing data fabrics could help democratize access to data and enable federal agencies to generate deeper insights and drive decision intelligence.

“With a unified view of trusted data, agencies can leverage advanced analytics, AI/ML models, and data visualization tools to gain deeper insights, enabling them to quickly identify patterns, anticipate trends, and respond with agility to evolving situations on the ground in real-time,” she noted.

The Hitachi Vantara Federal executive also discussed the other two benefits of data fabrics to agencies: operational agility and data governance and security protocols for regulatory compliance.