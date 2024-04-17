Carahsoft to Offer Mathematica & NewWave’s Medicaid Data Product; Tim Boltz Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will start distributing a Transformed Medicaid Statistical Information System data quality product to the public sector.

The company said Tuesday it will market Mathematica and NewWave’s Imersis offering through its reseller partners and the National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint contract.

Tim Boltz , healthcare program executive at Carahsoft, commented, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing leading technology solutions that empower agencies to improve their data quality and improve efficiency.”

Imersis is designed to process T-MSIS data files within hours and assess them against the data quality standards mandated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Furthermore, Imersis offers a sandbox environment for unlimited testing and facilitates the assessment of system changes and readiness for CMS certification of Medicaid Enterprise System modules.