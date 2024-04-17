Hank Jackson Elevated to Chief Operating Officer at Edgewater Federal Solutions

Hank Jackson , formerly an executive technology adviser at Edgewater Federal Solutions since 2021, has been promoted to chief operating officer at the Frederick, Maryland-based company.

The promotion comes amid a series of executive transitions within the company this month, including the appointment of a new chief financial officer and chief technology officer .

In a statement Tuesday, company CEO Dave Yockman , said, “[Jackson’s] ability to manage contracts, develop and forge relationships with key stakeholders, and drive exponential business growth make him an excellent choice to lead our client services and talent acquisition teams.”

Jackson possesses over three decades of experience in information technology. His background includes serving as a consulting director for professional services at Bridgeway Benefit Technologies.