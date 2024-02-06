Schuyler Moore, CENTCOM’s 1st CTO, Joins Ranks of 2024 Wash100

Executive Mosaic is excited to honor Schuyler Moore, chief technology officer of U.S. Central Command, with her first Wash100 Award, in recognition of her prodigious work to modernize and transform the command component into a formidable technological force.

Vote for Moore as one of your esteemed awardees at Wash100.com.

The Wash100 Award is the most esteemed honor in government contracting. It's an annual tradition held to enshrine the highest achievers in industry and the public sector while also anticipating who will make the biggest waves in the year ahead. Awardees are evaluated based on their contributions of leadership, innovation and vision.

Over the course of the last year, Moore oversaw a series of tech initiatives that took U.S. CENTCOM to new heights.

"Schuyler is leading TRANSCOM's monumental shift toward harnessing live data feeds for operations and decision advantage on the battlefield," remarked Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award. "She's also laying the groundwork for the command to be able to responsibly deploy artificial intelligence, giving our warfighters a technological advantage during a critical era in global competition."

Moore’s striking resume includes a two-year stint as director of science and technology for the Defense Innovation Board, wherein she advised the Secretary of Defense on cyber capabilities, AI and biotechnology’s roles in the military. During this time, she prepared a report on 5G communications that was read in front of the White House and Congress, and in 2021, she secured a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in the enterprise technology category.

In a historic move, Moore joined CENTOM in October 2022 as the combatant command’s first-ever CTO.

The executive has introduced new training exercises meant to assist service members with AI usage. Two such exercises, Scarlet Dragon Oasis and Falcon Oasis, push back against a static view of software that had previously pervaded the DOD and are highly responsive to user feedback.

“The expectation now is that you can and will poke holes in it, share your feedback, iterate with the team, continue to give your feedback every single time and that—to be frank—has been a cultural mindset shift because exercises previous have never given people the opportunity to experiment with that type of activity,” Moore told Defense One.

In November, Moore shared with Defense Scoop that she is working to position CENTCOM as the Pentagon’s “integration testbed” for AI by performing tests in realistic environments.

“You can push things out to us and we will have realistic data, we will have realistic users and realistic environments that will improve the quality and actually de-risk for the entire department what might otherwise remain more of a wild product until it actually gets transferred to users,” Moore said.

At the Potomac Officers Club’s Integrating for Mission Success Forum in August, she highlighted the potential for AI to help sort through large amounts of data, attesting to data overload as a major problem for many government agencies and DOD components.

“Too much data is the same as no data if you don’t have the tools to analyze it in an effective way,” she stated.

Moore will return to the POC stage on March 14 at the Achieving Transformative Cooperation for National Defense Forum, a Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control-focused event.

Executive Mosaic is proud to include Moore in this year's Wash100 celebration and congratulates her and the team at U.S. Central Command.