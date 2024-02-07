BAE Receives $114M in Foreign Military Sales Contracts for Aircraft Survivability Systems

BAE Systems has secured foreign military sales contracts totaling $114 million from the U.S. Army for the procurement of missile warning, hostile fire indication and countermeasure aircraft systems.

The company said Tuesday that U.S. allies will use the AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems to safeguard both existing and newly acquired aircraft fleets.

Produced at BAE’s facilities in New Hampshire, Texas and Alabama, CMWS uses the full electromagnetic spectrum to detect and counter threats.

Jennifer Bartley, deputy product line director of integrated survivability solutions at BAE, commented, “Battlefields are increasingly contested, and airborne armed forces around the world must be able to detect and defeat modern infrared threats.”

“When stealth is not an option, CMWS provides a shield that enables aircraft survivability and mission execution.”