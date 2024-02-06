in Contract Awards, News

Cubic Defense Secures SAIC Contract to Deliver SDR-Based Data Links to Army

Cubic logo/Businesswire.com
Engineering contract

Cubic‘s defense arm has secured a contract from Science Applications International Corp. to deliver software-defined radio-based data links to the U.S. Army.

The company said Monday it will design, develop and deliver full-duplex data terminals using the Bandwidth-Efficient Common Data Link technology to support SAIC’s engineering work for the Army’s hardware-in-the-loop simulation effort.

Cubic Defense’s next-generation data link will support uncrewed aircraft systems and manned-unmanned teaming.

“Our products are reliable, resilient and deliver proven networked communications in contested environments,” said Russ Marsh, vice president and general manager for secure communications at Cubic.

In April 2021, SAIC secured a $3.6 billion contract from the Army to continue to provide engineering services supporting the service branch’s HWIL and modeling and simulation development programs.

