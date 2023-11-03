Carahsoft’s Alex Whitworth Paints Positive Outlook for Cybersecurity in Transportation

U.S. agencies are working together to fortify the cybersecurity posture of the transportation industry in compliance with the 2021 National Security Memorandum, said Carahsoft Sales Director Alex Whitworth.

In a column published Wednesday, Whitworth discussed how the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is collaborating with the Transportation Security Administration and the Department of Transportation to launch or fund initiatives to ensure IT defense resilience in the sector.

One of the directives issued by TSA requires organizations to proactively develop network segmentation procedures to prevent disruption of operational technologies. The same directive also urges TSA-regulated entities to report incidents of malicious software detection and OT or IT system breaches to CISA.

For its part, DOT took advantage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund cyber defense efforts, including earmarking $45 million in grants to support research and development projects of University Transportation Centers.

Whitworth said that the national critical infrastructure posture is prepared for potential security risks thanks to CISA’s guidelines and cross-section performance goals, along with the federal government’s financial support.