Gaurav Menon Named Guidehouse Global Sustainability & Resilience Solutions Lead; Scott McIntyre Quoted

Gaurav Menon, a partner at Guidehouse, has been appointed leader of global sustainability and resilience solutions at the public sector consulting services provider.

He succeeds the retiring Jan Vrins and brings to the role over two decades of experience helping public sector and commercial customers drive transformational resilience and recovery programs, Guidehouse said Monday.

“Gaurav is a proven leader who brings strategic vision, innovative thinking, and collaboration to lead our Sustainability initiatives globally,” said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

“His passion and vision are paramount in further growing our global Sustainability business, expanding our impact, and supporting our clients striving to make a positive impact in their communities and the world,” added McIntyre.

In his new role, Menon will help organizations build and implement strategic programs for climate risk and resilience, energy and greenhouse gas management, sustainable transportation and disaster recovery, among others.

He previously served as head of Guidehouse’s capital projects and infrastructure practice for state and local governments, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Prior to Guidehouse, Menon was managing director at PwC and capital projects director at Deloitte.