in Executive Moves, News

Gaurav Menon Named Guidehouse Global Sustainability & Resilience Solutions Lead; Scott McIntyre Quoted

Gaurav Menon
Gaurav Menon Named Guidehouse Global Sustainability & Resilience Solutions Lead; Scott McIntyre Quoted
Gaurav Menon, Leader, Sustainability, Resilience, Guidehouse

Gaurav Menon, a partner at Guidehouse, has been appointed leader of global sustainability and resilience solutions at the public sector consulting services provider.

He succeeds the retiring Jan Vrins and brings to the role over two decades of experience helping public sector and commercial customers drive transformational resilience and recovery programs, Guidehouse said Monday.

“Gaurav is a proven leader who brings strategic vision, innovative thinking, and collaboration to lead our Sustainability initiatives globally,” said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

“His passion and vision are paramount in further growing our global Sustainability business, expanding our impact, and supporting our clients striving to make a positive impact in their communities and the world,” added McIntyre.

In his new role, Menon will help organizations build and implement strategic programs for climate risk and resilience, energy and greenhouse gas management, sustainable transportation and disaster recovery, among others.

He previously served as head of Guidehouse’s capital projects and infrastructure practice for state and local governments, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Prior to Guidehouse, Menon was managing director at PwC and capital projects director at Deloitte.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Deloitteexecutive moveGaurav MenonGovconGuidehousePWCScott McIntyreSustainability

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Schuyler Moore, CENTCOM’s 1st CTO, Joins Ranks of 2024 Wash100 - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Schuyler Moore, CENTCOM’s 1st CTO, Joins Ranks of 2024 Wash100
HII Subsidiary Helps Coast Guard to Achieve ATO Status for Integrated Data Environment
HII Subsidiary Helps Coast Guard to Achieve ATO Status for Integrated Data Environment