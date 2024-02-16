Important Hires & Key Contract Wins Propel ECS President John Heneghan to 3rd Wash100 Win

Executive Mosaic is pleased to announce that John Heneghan has been named a Wash100 awardee for 2024, marking the third straight year that the president of engineering and technology provider ECS, an ASGN business, is a recipient of the prestigious accolade.

“John has distinguished himself in short order by recruiting and announcing key enhancements to the management team as well as his ferocious pursuit of cyber protection, AI enhancement, machine learning and digital transformation. He has a well-earned reputation for positivity and an ability to build consensus among his senior team,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic, which confers the prestigious Wash100 award annually to the GovCon industry’s 100 most influential and impactful leaders.

For his part, the ECS president said, “I am honored to be named to the Wash100, which recognizes the truly innovative support ECS teams are providing to help solve our customers’ most complex challenges. Our powerful and battle-tested AI, cyber and digital transformation solutions are advancing our nation’s most critical and ever-evolving missions.”

Heneghan’s win this year is in recognition of his efforts to ensure that his organization possesses the talent it needs to continue operating effectively and competitively while innovating artificial intelligence, IT and cybersecurity products and services to benefit federal government customers.

Under Heneghan’s leadership, ECS brought on board in 2023 Martin Klein as vice president of analytics and artificial intelligence. In this role, Klein is responsible for the company’s digital transformation initiatives focused on the defense and intelligence market. Klein brings to the position two decades of expertise in data science, AI and analytics.

The company also named Jackie Fendrock vice president of operations and growth. In this capacity, the 13-year federal IT industry veteran tackles business development and delivery efforts within ECS’ enterprise solutions business. Heneghan said at the time of Fendrock’s appointment that the role she would play would be pivotal to the company’s growth.

Also contributing to growth acceleration is Rob Warren. The management and consulting expert with decades of experience in federal contracting, business development and program management was named vice president of capture last year. Warren’s role at ECS entails overseeing efforts related to strategy development all the way through contract award.

And just this January, the company appointed Ryan Garner as chief financial officer. Heneghan said ECS would benefit from the former Navistar Defense exec’s leadership skills, industry expertise and “proven track record of driving growth and creating efficiency.”

Heneghan is also being honored for having led his organization to capture key contracts that solidify its position as a leading technology provider in the GovCon space.

Last year, ECS was awarded a $138 million contract to provide AI tools and enterprise application and IT support for the U.S. Postal Service Addressing and Geospatial Technologies Professional Support Services program, which provides the agency with addressing and geospatial technology.

Regarding the award, Heneghan said, “With ECS’ support, the USPS AGT will be better equipped to help mailers improve address quality and optimize routing.”

The company also won a $154 million contract to provide IT governance and network services to N61, a branch within the U.S. Navy’s Commander, Navy Installations Command. ECS had been working with N61 to modernize Public Safety Network, which works to enable the mission-operations systems of CNIC.

Notably, ECS was awarded a prime contractor spot on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s five-year, $1.25 billion Technical and Analytical Support Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quality contract. Heneghan described the award as demonstrative of his organization’s “commitment to excellence in providing engineering and technical assistance to research and development organizations across the DOD.”

ECS was also named a prime contractor on the 10-year, $60.7 billion Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation 2 IDIQ contract from the Office of Information and Technology at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Under the acquisition vehicle, ECS will provide the VA with a variety of IT services like software engineering, cybersecurity and technical support.

“As a company with a large veteran presence, ECS is proud to support VA’s mission: delivering high quality healthcare to our nation’s veterans,” Heneghan commented.

Executive Mosaic congratulates John Heneghan and his team at ECS for this latest Wash100 award win!

