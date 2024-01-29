Jeff Williams Named Asset Management SVP at Corvias

Jeff Williams, a 20-year military real estate veteran, has been appointed senior vice president of asset management at defense infrastructure management company Corvias.

He will oversee the company’s investments within the military sector and partner with Department of Defense clients to ensure long-term care and maintain the economic performance of their physical assets, Corvias said Friday.

“We are looking forward to his experience delivering excellent customer service, collaboration, financial performance and construction efficiency to contribute to the success of our military partnerships,” commented Pete Sims, managing director for DOD at Corvias.

Williams brings to Corvias over two decades of experience in managing development, renovation and sustainability projects for customers within the military housing community.

He spent more than 17 years at construction and real estate company Lendlease, where he served as a project director and senior development manager.

His appointment marks his return to Corvias, having previously served as a construction engineer at the Warwick, Rhode Island-based company.