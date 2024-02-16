Google Launches AI Cyber Defense Initiative to Boost Digital Security

Google has launched a new initiative to provide artificial intelligence-powered digital security tools to help security professionals boost threat detection and response efforts.

The AI Cyber Defense Initiative will open-source a new AI-powered tool, called Magika, that uses file type identification to help security defenders detect malware and create the Secure AI Framework to facilitate the sharing of best practices for securing AI systems, Google said Friday.

The initiative will advance AI security research by investing $2 million in grants and strategic partnerships aimed at improving understanding of how AI advances digital defense, developing threat-resilient large language models and enhancing code verification.

Google will also form an “AI for Cybersecurity” cohort of 17 startups from the U.S., the U.K. and the European Union to help strengthen the transatlantic cybersecurity landscape.