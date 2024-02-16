in Contract Awards, News

Ellwood National Wins $50M Army Contract for Hardened Penetration Bomb Assembly

Ellwood National Forge has secured a five-year, $49.7 million contract from the U.S. Army to assemble BLU-109 A(D-1)/B penetrator bomb bodies and MHU-212 B/E bomb pallets.

The Department of Defense said Thursday the Pennsylvania-based steel company will manufacture the components until Feb. 15, 2029, for the U.S., its outlying areas, or Canada.

DOD noted that the Army Contracting Command previously conducted a competitive solicitation online for the contract and received a total of four bids.

Ellwood National’s work locations and funding allocations will be determined with each order.

In February 2016, the company and General Dynamics secured a $682.9 million deal to produce BLU-109 penetrator bomb bodies and parts for the government of Turkey.

Written by Kacey Roberts

