Zolon Tech-PCS Joint Venture Awarded Army Medical IT Support Contract; George Kantsios Quoted

George Kantsios / Zolon Tech
George Kantsios, VP & General Manager, Zolon Tech

A joint venture between Zolon Tech and Pioneer Corporate Services has secured a $31.9 million contract to provide information management and information technology support services to U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command.

Zolon Tech said in a LinkedIn post published Friday the Zolon PCS II will support USAMRDC’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Information Management under the five-year contract.

The award was made under the General Services Administration’s 8(a) Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resource for Services III governmentwide contract vehicle.

George Kantsios, vice president and general manager of Zolon Tech, said, “We are honored to be able to continue supporting DHA’s critically important military medical research with our JV Protege Pioneer Corporate Solutions!”

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

