Arlington Capital Forms Platform Company to Support Aerospace & Defense Engine Manufacturers

Arlington Capital Partners has launched Kinetic Engine Systems as the Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm’s new platform company focused on producing precision aerospace and defense engine components.

Arlington said Thursday it formed Kinetic Engine Systems by combining the engine assets of its portfolio company Cadence Aerospace with newly acquired companies: Walbar Engine Components, AeroCision and Numet Machining Techniques.

Scott Ransley, an aerospace industry veteran and former CEO of Cadence Aerospace‘s engines systems unit, will serve as chief executive of Kinetic.

“The combination of these leading businesses and their corresponding product sets and manufacturing capabilities creates a balanced portfolio across customers, next generation platforms, end-markets and product types,” said Ransley.

Kinetic produces airfoils, housings, manifolds, blades, rings and other precision aero-engine components for new build and aftermarket applications and operates six centers of excellence across Arizona, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Mexico.

“Kinetic is strongly positioned as a Tier 1 supplier to all the major aero-engine OEMs and benefits from strategic locations in critical aerospace and defense hubs in both the U.S. and Mexico,” said Peter Manos, a managing partner at Arlington Capital Partners.