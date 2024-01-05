Maximus Secures IRS Contract for System Development Support; Teresa Weipert Quoted

Maximus has received a contract from the Internal Revenue Service to help develop two systems.

Under the $32 million Data Delivery Services award, Maximus is responsible for improving existing technological components and processes associated with these systems, the Tysons, Virginia-based company announced on Friday.

“This work, featuring our support of mission-critical systems at the IRS, will enable the agency to meet their technology goals and deliver better services to the American taxpayer, improving their overall experience,” said Maximus Federal General Manager Teresa Weipert , a 2022 Wash100 awardee.

The company will also provide consulting services to assist the agency with designing, building and deploying its services for internal and external stakeholders. Contract activities will support continuous, high-availability services used to operate, sustain and manage these databases, which are a part of the IRS’ broader DDS Data Strategy.

Larry Reagan , vice president of Maximus, noted that one goal of this project is “to gain critical insights from data through more efficient visualization to enable leadership to make decisions quickly and effectively.”

He said the company and the IRS “have a track record of successful projects together.” This new contract, said Reagan, represents “another opportunity” for Maximus to partner with the IRS to advance its mission.

In May 2023, Maximus secured a spot on a $2.6 billion IRS blanket purchase agreement for technology infrastructure modernization . The seven-year award, under which Maximus can compete for task orders, aims to integrate more than 400 of the agency’s systems to reduce the cost of operations and maintenance.

“Federal agencies are constantly seeking ways to fully leverage the capabilities of today’s technology, and Maximus has been at the forefront of supporting the mission of agencies like the IRS as they modernize,” Weipert stated.