BWX Technologies Appoints Nicole Piasecki to Board of Directors

BWX Technologies has appointed Nicole Piasecki to its board of directors, effective Jan. 2.

BWX said Wednesday that Piasecki had worked in The Boeing Company for 25 years where she held various senior executive positions, including vice president and general manager of the Propulsion Systems Division for Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

She had been president of Boeing Japan before.

Piasecki is currently a senior independent director on the global board of directors at BAE Systems and a board member at Weyerhaeuser Company. Previously, she accepted appointments to the Federal Aviation Administration’s Management Advisory Council and the Department of Transportation’s Future of Aviation Committee.

Piasecki graduated from Yale University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. She took her MBA at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

BWX Technologies provides critical components and services to the U.S. government and commercial customers.