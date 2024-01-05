in Contract Awards, News

Air Force Selects Applied Research Solutions for Sensing Technology Research Contract

The U.S. Air Force awarded Applied Research Solutions a $48.75 million contract to study and develop closed-loop sensing, reasoning and data processing technologies for military missions.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will cover multiple defense domains and is scheduled for completion by April 2, 2029, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday.

The R&D project aims to discover and scale new technologies in different platforms to support combat operations that use autonomous sensing equipment.

The company is expected to perform work in Ohio, particularly its proprietary site in Beavercreek and the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The contracting activity is the Air Force Research Laboratory, with funding sourced from the service branch’s fiscal 2020 research, development, test, and evaluation budget at the time of the award.

