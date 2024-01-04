in Contract Awards, News

Day & Zimmermann to Maintain Tennessee Valley Authority Facilities Under Potential $985M Contract

Day & Zimmermann/www.dayzim.com
TVA contract award

Day & Zimmermann has received a potential 10-year, $985 million contract from the Tennessee Valley Authority for the provision of maintenance and modification services across various non-nuclear facilities.

The Pennsylvania-based company said Wednesday its maintenance and construction division will be responsible for carrying out M&M work on hydroelectric dams, gas, coal and pumped-storage hydroelectricity facilities.

The division will also supply scaffolding, coatings, insulation as well as asbestos and lead abatement services for TVA. The mobilization phase is slated to conclude by the end of this month.

D&Z’s contract spans an initial term of five years, with an option for a five-year extension.

Written by Kacey Roberts

