Valkyrie Wins $76M Navy Contract to Train Military Forces in 6 Countries

Valkyrie Enterprises won a five-year, $76 million contract to support the U.S. Navy Center for Surface Combat Systems Training Command.

The company said Wednesday it will perform systems engineering and training analysis to serve the mission of SCSTC across the globe.

Under the contract, Valkyrie will provide resources ranging from manpower, documentation and functional integration management. It will also be involved in training systems and lifecycle and international programs support.

The project is covered under foreign military sales to Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Norway and Spain.

“Valkyrie is honored by the opportunity to continue supporting SCSTC and its strategically important mission to provide system and platform specific combat systems training to our warfighters so that our Navy can fight and win,” Dave Streett, president and CEO of Valkyrie Enterprises.