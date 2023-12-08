Carahsoft to Market Kajeet 5G Services to Public Sector; Mark DeMerse Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will serve as a public sector distributor for Kajeet , offering the mobile network operator’s suite of internet of things connectivity, software and hardware services.

In the collaborative effort, Carahsoft said Thursday it will deliver four IoT services via its reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Kajeet’s suite of services, comprising Sentinel, Concierge, SmartBus and Private Wireless, is designed to support government agencies in bolstering public safety, improving access to digital government resources and addressing the digital divide.

“Amidst the rapid evolution of 5G in the Public Sector, staying aligned with connectivity advancements is paramount,” said Mark DeMerse, director of 5G solutions vertical at Carahsoft.

“Working with Kajeet and leveraging our reseller network equips us to provide the Government essential tools for wireless device management, bridging connectivity gaps in underserved communities and effectively meeting the needs of their constituents,” DeMerse added.