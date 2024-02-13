Aalyria, Global Partners Demo Multi-Domain Capabilities of Hybrid Space Architecture, CJADC2 Networks

Aalyria, along with local and foreign institutions, has demonstrated the capabilities of two network concepts aimed at interconnecting private and public sector communications-equipped assets from anywhere in the world.
The company said Monday the demo forms part of a previously awarded contract to showcase the Hybrid Space Architecture and Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control concepts securely integrating assets from the Department of Defense, European Space Agency, Comtech, Eutelsat OneWeb, Intelsat and Viasat.
Using Aalyria’s Spacetime platform, the effort involved constructing a software-defined mesh network comprising over 630 satellites distributed across four partner testbed sites spanning two continents.
“For the first time ever, [HSA] and CJADC2 capabilities have been demonstrated in all domains and orbits. The future of a fully interoperable networked capability that spans government, civilian and commercial assets is here and available now,” said Chris Taylor, CEO of Aalyria.
The four-hour demo took place at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C.
