Sidus Space Integrates NASA-Developed Flight Software Into LizzieSat Satellite

Sidus Space has installed the Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Applications flight hardware and software version 1.0 on its LizzieSat satellite.

The company said Thursday that it was on track to launch the satellite aboard the SpaceX Transporter 10 rocket mission in the first quarter of 2024.

The ASTRA software was developed at NASA’s Stennis Space Center, whose Autonomous Systems Laboratory team will send targeted commands so that Sidus’ flight computer can perform satellite operations. NASA Stennis has already finished the flight readiness review for the 2024 launch.

The software integration comes nine months after Sidus landed a follow-on contract to advance the ASTRA project stage in March this year.

“The integration of the NASA Stennis ASTRA software will provide us with the necessary flight heritage for future deep space missions, and we are excited to begin this process,” stated Carol Craig, founder and CEO of Sidus.