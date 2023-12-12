CACI Secures $420M Army Contract for C5ISR Support; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI has booked a $420 million contract to provide engineering services for two U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command components.

Responsibilities under the five-year, single-award task order include mechanical, electrical and modeling and simulation engineering support and are intended to help the units quickly combat multi- and cross- domain threats , CACI announced from its Reston, Virginia headquarters on Tuesday.

“As complex, global system threats across all domains continue to escalate, CACI remains the Army’s trusted provider to continue its long-standing relationship protecting our warfighters from our adversaries,” said John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI and a four-time Wash100 Award recipient.

CACI’s services will assist DEVCOM’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Center and Engineering and Systems Integration Directorate. Contract activities will target commercial threats in the aerial, ground, subterranean, sea and undersea domains to prevent harm to U.S. forces.

“We are honored to deliver innovative expertise to combat these ever-evolving, advanced threats and support our customers in enabling and accelerating critical, mission-specific information and solutions,” Mengucci said.

This contract was issued through the Responsive Strategic Sourcing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle, which provides a wide variety of federal agencies with C5ISR-focused services.

The award follows CACI’s August win of another C5ISR support contract from the Navy, under which the company is currently carrying out full life cycle support on C5ISR systems that are used by the Department of Defense and first responders.

CACI has won several other major awards within the past year, including a $2.7 billion National Security Agency contract for network and exploitation analysis and a $209 million award to aid the Navy Fleet Forces Command’s Naval Forces Logistics program by building software and technology platforms , among others.

