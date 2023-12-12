David Wajsgras Talks Intelsat’s Growth Markets & Space Innovation in Exclusive Interview

Intelsat is one of the largest geostationary satellite communications companies in the world, and the space domain in which it operates is growing and changing faster than ever before. In a new video interview , Executive Mosaic sat down with Intelsat CEO Dave Wajsgras to better understand the trends shaping the industry and learn more about the company’s fastest growing verticals.

Wajsgras, a seven-time Wash100 Award winner, said that as a global company, Intelsat operates across multiple industries and verticals all over the world. From a three- to five-year perspective, Wajsgras said the company’s highest growth markets are government and aviation — everything from commercial to business to military aviation. But the Intelsat CEO is also seeing growth in a vertical that has remained somewhat stationary for years.

“Importantly, we’re also growing what we call networks — European companies will call it data — and that’s where we support telecoms or MNOs around the world. In fact, this will be the first year that Intelsat grew in that vertical in well over a decade,” Wajsgras said in a conversation with Executive Mosaic’s Summer Myatt.

Historically, Intelsat has been at the leading edge of offering new capabilities in satellite communications, and now, the company is involved in 5G and virtualization efforts.

“Today we are very focused on partnering with MNOs and telecommunications companies around the world rolling out 5G. We’re actually considered by virtually everyone in the industry to be at the forefront of working with these other companies to roll out 5G and make it operable everywhere and anywhere,” he shared.

“In addition, we’re doing a lot with what we call virtualization. Think of it as replacing hardware with software. We’re doing that with both our space assets and our terrestrial assets,” Wajsgras added.

