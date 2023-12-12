L3Harris Appoints New Board Members & Forms Business Review Committee; Christopher Kubasik Quoted

L3Harris Technologies has appointed Kirk Hachigian, former chair and CEO of JELD-WEN Holding and Cooper Industries, and William Swanson, retired chair and CEO of what was then Raytheon Company, as new members of its board of directors, effectively immediately.

L3Harris also said Monday that its operational performance, cost structure and portfolio composition will undergo a review by a committee to be appointed by the board as part of the company’s commitment to shareholder value creation.

“I welcome Kirk Hachigian and Bill Swanson to our Board as we advance our transformation into a stronger, more focused company poised to drive sustainable shareholder value,” said Christopher Kubasik, chairman and CEO of L3Harris and a three-time Wash100 awardee.

Regarding the business review committee, Swanson and current director Roger Fradin will be co-chairmen, with Kirk Hachigian and current director Rita Lane as members. L3Harris’ former Executive Chairman and CEO William Brown will serve as special adviser.

The timetable for the review’s completion is 2024.