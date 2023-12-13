BigBear.ai Receives Contract Extension for Development of Army Global Force Information Management System

BigBear.ai will continue developing the global platform designed to enhance the U.S. Army’s data-driven approach under a $17.9 million contract extension.

The award will be dedicated to improving the data layer of the Global Force Information Management system, the artificial intelligence company said Tuesday.

Emphasis will be placed on further developing the minimum viable product in alignment with Army priorities and in ensuring that all systems operate securely within an accredited IL5/IL6 cARMY Cloud environment, in line with the Army’s Cloud Plan 2022.

Work will extend BigBear.ai’s efforts during the prior two phases of the GFIM program. Previous activities include modernizing 15 legacy Army systems and conducting a comprehensive user acceptance testing session.

“The advancements in the data layer and the progress towards accreditation in the cARMY environment will significantly enhance the Army’s operational readiness and system security,” commented Lori Mongold, GFIM’s capabilities management officer.