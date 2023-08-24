in C4ISR, Contract Awards, News

Navy Picks CACI for C5ISR Systems Support Work Under $125M Contract; John Mengucci Quoted

John Mengucci
CACI International will perform full life cycle support on command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems used by the Department of Defense and disaster recovery or first responders.

Work is under a potential $125 million contract from the U.S. Navy for Crisis Response and Interoperable C5 Electronic Systems, the company said Wednesday.

John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI, underscored the defense contractor’s long history of supporting the Navy.

“We are proud of the [Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s] continued confidence in us as the most proficient provider to meet the C5ISR needs of our warfighters. Our dedicated team will continue to deliver mission-specific, advanced solutions at a rapid pace to ensure the success of the Navy’s crisis responders,” the four-time Wash100 awardee said.

The mission technology contract is a five-year single-award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity deal.

