General Dynamics Mission Systems Appoints William Scott as Deputy VP of Range Systems

The mission systems business of aerospace and defense company General Dynamics has named William Scott deputy vice president of range systems.

Scott announced his new appointment via LinkedIn.

Prior to his new role, Scott served as General Dynamics Mission Systems’ director of advanced airborne systems and, before that, senior manager of the company’s littoral combat ship program.

Scott’s current term with GDMS marks his second with the company. He previously worked nearly nine years for the defense contractor, from November 2007 through September 2016, spending the bulk of that time managing the littoral combat ship program.

Afterward, he joined Leonardo DRS, where his responsibilities included managing the P5 Combat Training System set of programs.

He returned to GDMS in August 2018.

Written by Jerry Petersen

