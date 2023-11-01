HawkEye 360 Books NIWC Pacific Contract to Provide Satellite RF Analytics Platform; Alex Fox Quoted

HawkEye 360 has received a $12.3 million Phase II contract from the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific to provide radio frequency data, analytics and training services for America’s Southeast Asia and Pacific Islands partner nations.

The company said Tuesday it will use the data-sharing platform SeaVision to facilitate unclassified information sharing in support of the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness initiative.

Backed by the U.S., Australia, India and Japan, IPMDA’s objective is to offer collaborative technology, training and knowledge related to maritime operations in the Indo-Pacific to ensure security in the region.

Virginia-based HawkEye 360 oversees a growing fleet of 21 satellites that specialize in detecting and locating radio frequency signals from devices used in communication, navigation and security.