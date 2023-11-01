VA Awards Cognosante $189M Contract for Continued Cloud Operations, Migration Services

Technology solutions provider Cognosante has received a second contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs for cloud operations and migration services.

The deal is worth $189 million and comes with a base period of performance of one year and two option years, Cognosante said Tuesday.

The company has been working with the VA Enterprise Cloud Solutions Office to implement and maintain the VA Enterprise Cloud since 2018. Cognosante’s initial work involved the migration of 350 agency systems to VAEC by 2024.

Philip Dietz, the general manager of the military and veteran health business at Cognosante, expressed pride on behalf of his organization regarding done to help VA with its cloud modernization efforts.

Regarding the latest contract award, Dietz said: “We are honored to continue partnering with VA on this important mission.”

For his part, Cognosante Chief Technology Officer Erick Peters said: “Being entrusted to empower VA as a cloud leader across government brings us immense pride. Our mature cloud delivery framework and team of cloud experts maximize the value of VA’s investment in cloud.”