Peraton Labs to Develop Dynamic 5G Spectrum Management Tool Under NSTXL Deal

Peraton‘s applied research arm will develop and demonstrate a new piece of technology designed to enable 5G dynamic spectrum sharing at the tactical edge to support military operations.

The Flexible Spectrum Harvesting and Adaptive Reuse Enhancement tool will demonstrate bidirectional spectrum sharing between 5G radio access networks and military radars in the 3.1 to 3.55 GHz band, Peraton said Thursday.

FlexSHARE will build on Peraton Labs’ machine learning techniques and multifunction orchestrator to allocate spectrum resources, according to Chris Valentino, chief innovation officer at Peraton.

The company will develop the low-latency spectrum management tool under the Strategic and Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems contract vehicle managed by the National Security Technology Accelerator.