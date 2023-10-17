in Industry News, News

Godspeed Capital Invests in Health Care-Focused Architecture and Design Firm SHA

Image by Lemonsoup14 / Shutterstock.com
Godspeed Capital Invests in Health Care-Focused Architecture and Design Firm SHA - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Godspeed Capital Management has made a strategic investment in Kentucky-based Stengel Hill Architecture as part of a move to make SHA its new architectural, engineering and consulting platform company focused on serving the U.S. health care facilities market.

The private equity firm said Monday SHA’s leadership and management team will stay and maintain a major equity position in the health care design firm.

SHA is a full-service architectural and interior design firm established by Brad Stengel and Chip Hill in 1996. It has a team of approximately 80 licensed professionals focused on designing behavioral and acute health care facilities.

Stengel and Hill said the partnership with Godspeed Capital will enable SHA to increase its offerings, broaden its talent pipeline and diversify its portfolio of customers as it continues to expand its presence in key geographic markets.

Douglas Lake, founder and managing partner of Godspeed Capital, said the firm looks forward to working with SHA and its leadership team to advance the company’s strategy for organic growth and pursue strategic add-on acquisitions.

Ahmed Abdel-Saheb, a partner at Godspeed, said SHA’s health care facility design expertise is aligned with the private equity firm’s government-focused investment strategy. 

FMI Capital Advisors represented SHA in the transaction and Fultz Maddox Dickens served as the design firm’s legal adviser. Latham & Watkins advised Godspeed Capital on the transaction’s legal aspect.

Godspeed Capital Invests in Health Care-Focused Architecture and Design Firm SHA - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Find out the latest health care technology trends at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2023 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 6. Register here to join this important event.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

ahmed abdel-sahebBrad StengelChip HillDouglas LakeFMI Capital AdvisorsFultz Maddox DickensGodspeed CapitalGovconGovCon Financehealth careLatham & WatkinsSHAStengel Hill Architecturestrategic investment

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Databricks Adds Unified Data Management Offering to AWS Marketplace; Aaron Kinworthy Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Databricks Adds Unified Data Management Offering to AWS Marketplace; Aaron Kinworthy Quoted
Kratos Company TDI to Provide Turbine Engines for Boeing's Attack Munition Kit - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Kratos Company TDI to Provide Turbine Engines for Boeing’s Attack Munition Kit