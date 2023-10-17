Godspeed Capital Invests in Health Care-Focused Architecture and Design Firm SHA

Godspeed Capital Management has made a strategic investment in Kentucky-based Stengel Hill Architecture as part of a move to make SHA its new architectural, engineering and consulting platform company focused on serving the U.S. health care facilities market.

The private equity firm said Monday SHA’s leadership and management team will stay and maintain a major equity position in the health care design firm.

SHA is a full-service architectural and interior design firm established by Brad Stengel and Chip Hill in 1996. It has a team of approximately 80 licensed professionals focused on designing behavioral and acute health care facilities.

Stengel and Hill said the partnership with Godspeed Capital will enable SHA to increase its offerings, broaden its talent pipeline and diversify its portfolio of customers as it continues to expand its presence in key geographic markets.

Douglas Lake, founder and managing partner of Godspeed Capital, said the firm looks forward to working with SHA and its leadership team to advance the company’s strategy for organic growth and pursue strategic add-on acquisitions.

Ahmed Abdel-Saheb, a partner at Godspeed, said SHA’s health care facility design expertise is aligned with the private equity firm’s government-focused investment strategy.

FMI Capital Advisors represented SHA in the transaction and Fultz Maddox Dickens served as the design firm’s legal adviser. Latham & Watkins advised Godspeed Capital on the transaction’s legal aspect.