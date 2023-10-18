New Market Report Recognizes Aware for Innovations in Biometrics Industry; Craig Herman Quoted

Massachusetts-based company Aware has been recognized as a “catalyst” in the field of biometrics in the latest industry analysis report by Acuity Market Intelligence and FindBiometrics.

Aware said Tuesday the Biometric Digital Identity Prism Report delves into the evolving trends within the biometric digital identity landscape, providing insights and guidance for stakeholders in sectors such as government, financial services, healthcare as well as travel and hospitality.

The report introduces the “Biometric Digital Identity Prism” concept, a model that illustrates the collective contributions of various vendors to the digital identity ecosystem.

Numerous vendors underwent evaluation against six criteria, with catalysts identified as established disruptors and innovators in the field. Aware specifically emerged as a catalyst under the Biometric ID platform category.

The report commended the company for its robust portfolio of identity system services, frameworks and software development kits.

Craig Herman , chief revenue officer at Aware, expressed the company’s pride in the recognition. He said: “It is our primary mission to ensure that biometrics technology remains adaptable, flexible, and accessible to organizations of all sizes while maintaining a steadfast commitment to demographic neutrality and equity.”

Located in over 20 countries, Aware delivers biometric-based identity services across various sectors, focusing on enhancing both security and user experience.