SpaceX to Develop Automated Collision Avoidance Tech Under NOAA CRADA; Richard DalBello Quoted

SpaceX will research and develop an automated collision avoidance technology under a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Space Commerce.

OSC said Wednesday it will conduct an astrodynamics assessment of SpaceX’s software under the CRADA, which includes satellite conjunction evaluation screenings.

“SpaceX is advancing the state of the art in space operations, using software in support of automated collision avoidance to safely manage thousands of satellites at a time,” said OSC Director Richard DalBello.

“We are excited to be partnering with them to evaluate their software as a tool for enhancing space safety and sustainability,” added DalBello.

OSC is collaborating with satellite operators and owners to develop standards and best practices as it works to implement a civil space situational awareness system called the Traffic Coordination System for Space, or TraCSS.